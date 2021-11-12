BMO Capital Markets Cuts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$6.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.93.

Shawcor stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.92. The company had a trading volume of 74,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

