BMO Capital Markets Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.38.
Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.66. The company had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.39 and a one year high of C$16.76. The firm has a market cap of C$928.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
