BMO Capital Markets Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.66. The company had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.39 and a one year high of C$16.76. The firm has a market cap of C$928.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

