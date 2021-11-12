BMO Capital Markets Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$264.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$262.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$257.57.

BYD stock traded down C$2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$210.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,596. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$201.92 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$244.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

