BMO Capital Markets Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.07. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$7.78.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

