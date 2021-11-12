Bonded Finance (BOND) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.76 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $318,950.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00221419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00090341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

