BOOM Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $61,029.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,463,673 coins and its circulating supply is 778,432,940 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

