Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $252,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $744,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.0% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 243,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,143,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.