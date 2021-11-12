BOSAGORA (BOA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.69 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $63.69 million and $1.85 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

