Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$272.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$257.57.

Shares of BYD stock traded down C$2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$210.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$244.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$233.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$201.92 and a 12-month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$531.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

