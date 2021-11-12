Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$240.00 at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$255.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYD. ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.57.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$210.96. 30,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$201.92 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$244.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$233.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

