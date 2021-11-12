Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$255.00 at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$257.57.

TSE BYD traded down C$2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$210.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,596. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$244.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$233.33. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.07.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

