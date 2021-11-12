Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Michael Joyce Sells 7,500 Shares

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

