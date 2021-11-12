Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $364.28

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.28 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 384 ($5.02), with a volume of 178,275 shares.

BRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 383.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

