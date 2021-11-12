Brian J. Fisher Sells 4,860 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $293,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian J. Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. 47,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RM shares. JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Regional Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regional Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.