Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires 55,101 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,101 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 14.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

