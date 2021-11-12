Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,145 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 5.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 75.7% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 54,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.68 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

