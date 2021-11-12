Bridge Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 11.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,645,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,683,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,684,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $128.58 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.57 and a 52 week high of $133.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

