Bridge Advisory LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

