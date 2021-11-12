Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.