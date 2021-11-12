Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 23,077 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

AGZ stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.