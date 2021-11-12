Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.90

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,457,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.