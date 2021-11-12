Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.90

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,457,000.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
