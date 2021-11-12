Bridge Mutual Price Hits $0.44 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $820,855.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,308,003.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79852571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Tiger King (TKING) traded 45,695.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.11 or 0.07220594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,570.31 or 0.99826967 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

