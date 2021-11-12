Bridge Oracle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,547.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded up 1,103% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $34.79 million and $18,547.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,560,696.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.54 or 0.07227098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,020.29 or 0.99768625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

