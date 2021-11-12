Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 67,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,617,323 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHG. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 21,234 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $353,388,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $116,230,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.