Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRLT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $14.15 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

