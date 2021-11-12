Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post $33.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the highest is $34.78 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $32.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $123.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $126.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $153.92 million, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $173.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 222,660 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.23 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

