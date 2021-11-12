Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report $28.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the highest is $28.98 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $10,381,885. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.