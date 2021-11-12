Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report $28.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the highest is $28.98 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $10,381,885. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.