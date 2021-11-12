Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report $65.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.07 million and the lowest is $65.70 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $251.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.40 million to $251.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $284.86 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Heska’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of HSKA opened at $179.65 on Friday. Heska has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 945.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Heska by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 8.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.