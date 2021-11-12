Brokerages Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). Pulmonx reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -33.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

