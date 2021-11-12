Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Truist Financial reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.