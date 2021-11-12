Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Truist Financial reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.