Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $96,632. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 141,437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

