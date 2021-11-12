Brokers Offer Predictions for Atlas Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

ATCO opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at $8,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atlas by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

