Brokers Offer Predictions for The Wendy’s Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 112.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.