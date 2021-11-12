Brokers Set Expectations for Neuronetics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neuronetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

STIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 341.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 488,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

