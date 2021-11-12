BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.34. 27,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,605. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

