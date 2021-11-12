Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.89

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.89 and last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 17647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.60.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

The company has a market cap of C$539.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 11.44%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

