Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

