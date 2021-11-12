BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.39 million and approximately $13,533.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00221859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00090311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

