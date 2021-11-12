Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $767,079.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 69,638,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79869232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.62 or 0.07205627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,952.91 or 1.00448727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

