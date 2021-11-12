Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.60

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRBY traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,936.50 ($25.30). 2,652,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,893. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,875.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,012.43. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total transaction of £447,350 ($584,465.64).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.57).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.