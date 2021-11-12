Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.20

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.13). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 10.30 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,212,537 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.20. The company has a market cap of £122.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.81.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

