ByteNext Market Cap Tops $2.83 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $339,481.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,801,015.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79536824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00097827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.44 or 0.07208203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,116.24 or 1.00286143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars.

