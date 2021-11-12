Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 468.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,698 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

