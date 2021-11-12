CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,194. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. CAE has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of CAE by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after buying an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of CAE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 16,284,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,197,000 after buying an additional 981,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners grew its position in shares of CAE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners now owns 13,766,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,323,000 after buying an additional 781,983 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

