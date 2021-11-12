CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CAE will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,765,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 85.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 700,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 383,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.