California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 34,167 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,167 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Sunnova Energy International worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $108,703,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

