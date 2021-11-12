California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 21,852 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Inari Medical worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 61,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 82,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $16,122,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,197,507. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI opened at $92.06 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 203.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NARI. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

