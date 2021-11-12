California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Federated Hermes worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

NYSE FHI opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $35.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.