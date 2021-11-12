California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

