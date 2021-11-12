California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.21 Million Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Switch worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after buying an additional 367,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after acquiring an additional 510,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Switch by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,539,000 after acquiring an additional 750,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Switch by 36.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

NYSE SWCH opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53 and a beta of 0.69. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,471,526 shares of company stock valued at $37,391,213. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

